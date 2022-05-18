Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Scary! Horrific bus accident caught on camera in Tamil Nadu’s Salem; 30 injured | Watch

As many as 30 passengers, including college students, sustained injuries after two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district on Tuesday evening. The victims were admitted to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.

The fatal collision was captured on CCTV, installed inside one of the two private buses. The horrific video has now gone viral on various social media platforms. The intensity of the collision was so intense that the bus driver was thrown out of the driving seat post the collision.

The incident occurred when the buses neared the Kozhipannai bus stop on Edappadi - Sankari highway. The condition of three passengers is said to be critical.

