29 injured, 4 critical in Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident

Image Source : ANI 29 injured in Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident

The accident was reported under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru

The bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board

As many as 29 people were injured after a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus with 45 passengers on board met with an accident in Bengaluru. Four people sustained severe injuries, police said.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Monday, at nearly 1:30 am under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru.

West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. Sanjeev Patil said, "25 people received minor injuries and four were seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident last night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board."

