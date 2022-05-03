Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash saves two injured in accident, rushes them to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday was returning from his tour when he came across a rickshaw that was lying upside down on the side of the road near Mari Mata Mandir Ahmamau in Cantt. The driver and the passenger were seen nearby the capsized auto-rickshaw, bleeding.

Prakash immediately got out of his car and saved them. He escorted both of them to the nearby civil hospital. Witnesses suggest that the Magistrate was in the hospital a long time, and ensured the right treatment for the injured.

The two injured were identified as - Dharnim, 55, resident of Mohanganj Cantt Road and the other Guddu aged 50 years resident of Old Fort.

Doctors informed that both the injured are now in a safe condition.

Latest India News