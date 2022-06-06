Uttarakhand bus accident: Death toll rises to 26; IAF to lift bodies on MP CM request

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a deep gorge, in Uttarkashi district, Sunday, June 5, 2022

Bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in MP fell into a deep gorge en route to Yamunotri temple

Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board

Uttarakhand bus accident: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will airlift the bodies of pilgrims killed in a bus accident. Twenty-six people were killed and four others injured after the bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge enroute to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accepted his request that the bodies of pilgrims be brought to MP in IAF aircraft. Pulling out the bodies and looking for survivors in the night was a challenge for the police and State Disaster Response Force personnel. Chouhan in a tweet on Monday said, “Urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji over phone this morning that the bodies of our brothers and sisters from Panna, who died in the bus accident in Uttarakhand, be brought to Madhya Pradesh with respect by the IAF aircraft. He accepted my request. I express my heartfelt gratitude to him."

The CM had on Sunday announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons. He had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of those killed in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

The MP Home Department had also issued a list of 28 passengers from Panna who were travelling in the ill-fated bus.

