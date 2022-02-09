Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
Rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR

IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 8:55 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR. 

Highlights

  • Rain lashed parts of national capital region in early hours of Feb 9
  • IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in national capital
  • More details are awaited

Rain lashed parts of the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday (February 9).

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD. 

