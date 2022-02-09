Rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR.

Highlights Rain lashed parts of national capital region in early hours of Feb 9

IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in national capital

More details are awaited

Rain lashed parts of the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday (February 9).

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

