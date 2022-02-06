IMD predicts severe cold day conditions in UP for next 2 days; rainfall likely in Delhi on Feb 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Commuters on a road amid low visibility during a cold and foggy winter morning.

Cold wave conditions continue to grip the northern part of India even after the onset of February. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that such conditions will continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. A similar condition will be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar in the next 24 hours, said the IMD. The weather forecasting department has also predicted rainfall in the national capital on February 9.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during next 24 hours and abate thereafter," IMD tweeted.

"Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over UP during next 3 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on 08th & 09th February," it added.

IMD also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms an lightning over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9.

"Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 09th February," IMD tweeted.

(With ANI Inputs)

