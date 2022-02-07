Cold to intensify today over Punjab, Bihar, UP; rain likely in couple of days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cold to intensify today over Punjab, Bihar, UP

Highlights Rise in temperature is likely after 3-4 days, the IMD has said

Dense to very dense fog may envelope isolated parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh

Another western disturbance will affect weather in UP in couple of days

Cold day conditions are likely to intensify over Punjab and Bihar today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday. Apart from these two states, similar conditions may prevail in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

However, the weather agency also said that "gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest, central, and west India during the next 3 days and then gradual fall by 2-4 degree Celsius during subsequent 2 days."

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog may envelope isolated parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on February 8-9.

It said that under the influence of another Western Disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius and a minimum of 5.4 degrees. The relative humidity at 5.30 p.m was pegged at 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the pollution levels again crossed the alarming levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 248 for PM10 and 145 for PM2.5.

As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.

"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.

The PM2.5 level was in the 'very poor' category.

(With inputs from IANS)

