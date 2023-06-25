Rain: Car swept away due to excessive water flow in Haryana's river| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Waterlogging due to rain

Car swept due to rain: A woman’s car was swept away due to a sudden excessive water flow in the river owing to rain in Kharak Mangoli in Haryana’s Panchkula. The incident occurred when she had arrived to offer prayers at a temple and had parked her car near the river.

The woman has been admitted to the hospital and efforts to recover her car are underway with the help of a crane.

Incessant rainfall in Gurugram

Incessant rainfall lashed Gurugram for over six hours on June 25 morning, causing heavy waterlogging and a flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas.

Numerous city streets, including state highways and Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur route, were covered with an average of 3 to 4 feet of water, making travel for two-wheelers and pedestrians dangerous.

The worst-hit areas are the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) service lane near Hero Honda Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Sector-31, Narsinghpur Chowk, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Artemis Road, Kanhai Chowk, Golf Course Road, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill on old-Delhi Gurugram Road.

Besides these areas, Sheetla Mata Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk, Sector-4 Road, Udyog Vihar, and Signature Tower Chowk were also badly affected by the waterlogging. Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on multiple stretches.

The internal sector road was also covered in 3 feet of water and had accumulated rainwater in it in addition to being inundated in the main thoroughfares and connecting roads of the city. Rainwater totally covered the city's bus terminal and the surrounding surroundings in old Gurugram.

Heavy rainfall in the city

On Sunday, light showers began to fall at 3 a.m. but picked up speed by 8 a.m., intensifying into a heavy downpour. Once again, the traffic police moved swiftly to tweet online notifications about places that were severely affected and to send out personnel to ease traffic congestion.

“Heavy rains have disrupted traffic movements in Gurugram. The MCG, GMDA, and other concerned departments have been deployed to flush out rainwater in the drainage with the help of pumps and other machinery," said a senior police official.

"Sheetla Mata Road was badly affected during rain. We filed a complaint at the Chief Minister's (CM) window for the solution but in vain. Two-wheelers and pedestrians are facing inconvenience as 2-3 feet water has accumulated around on this stretch," said residents and shopkeepers of the area.

(With ANI inputs)

