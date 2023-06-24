Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather update: Monsoon likely in Delhi in 2 days; expect respite from heat, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that Delhi can anticipate its first monsoon season showers within the next two days.

An IMD official stated that the monsoon has covered a large portion of Maharashtra, the entirety of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the majority of Himachal Pradesh, and a portion of Haryana.

The rain-producing system typically reaches the capital by June 27.

"Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days," the IMD said.

According to IMD data, the monsoon reached the capital on June 30 last year, July 13 in 2021, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019, and June 28 in 2018.

The monsoon reached Kerala this year on June 8, a week later than usual. It arrived on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019, and May 29 in 2018 in the southern state.

According to the findings of the research, a delay in the onset of the monsoon over Kerala does not necessarily mean that it will also occur over northwest India. Additionally, it has no effect on the country's total rainfall during the season.

The IMD had previously stated that despite the evolving El Nino conditions, India is anticipated to receive normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.

Normal to below-average rainfall is expected in the northwest of India. At 94–106 percent of the long-term average of 87 centimeters, normal rainfall is anticipated in the east, northeast, central, and south peninsula.

The IMD defines "normal" rainfall as falling between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm. Deficient precipitation is less than 90% of the long-term average, below-normal precipitation is between 95% and 95%, above-normal precipitation is between 105% and 11%, and excessive precipitation is more than 100%.

