Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Several trains cancelled due to protest over CAA

The railway authorities on Saturday cancelled several trains running through Odisha due to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In view of massive public agitation at different railway stations including Sankrail, Maurigram, Bankra Nayabaj and Nalpur stations in Howrah-Kharagpur railway section of South Eastern Railway, many trains have been cancelled and controlled at different railway stations, said East Coast Railway (ECoR).

It said seven express trains cancelled from Howrah and three trains from Puri in view of agitation by people at various railway stations.

The trains cancelled from Howrah were 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express, 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Antyoday Express, 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandal Express, 12245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express, 18645 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, 12847 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express and 2860 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Gitanjali Express.

The three trains were cancelled from Puri due to cancellation of connecting trains. They are 22890 Puri-Digha Express, 58002 Puri-Santragachhi Passenger, 58404 Puri Khurda Passenger.

The trains partially cancelled were 12278/12277 Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, 12074/12073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express.

