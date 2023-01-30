Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi engage in snowball fight during last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHARATJODO Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi playfully throwing snow at each other in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra broke into a snowball fight in Srinagar during the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In a video shared on Twitter by Rahul Gandhi, the duo are seen playfully throwing snow at each other. "Happy Snow! A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar," the tweet read.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen sneaking up on his sister with snowballs hidden in his hands. He then showers snow on Priyanka's head. Congress workers around them burst into laughter.

Both Rahul and Priyanka are seen engaged in the battle as they chase each other. Priyanka also wrestles her brother and holds his arms back. Afterwards she is seen throwing snowballs over his head as he tries to dodge.

Rahul is also seen attacking other Congress workers with snowballs. Congress national general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir on Saturday.

The Rahul Gandhi-led march came to an end on Sunday. However, mega rally is scheduled to take place in Srinagar on Monday.

