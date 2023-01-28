Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led yatra came 'like breath of fresh air' in J&K, says Mehbooba Mufti

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEHBOOBAMUFTI PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti participates in Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in J&K.

People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chursoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Rahul resumed his march from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Speaking about the yatra, PDP president Mufti said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was like a 'breath of fresh air' in Kashmir as it allowed people to come out of their homes in numbers for the first time since 2019.

"Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra received a good response in Jammu and Kashmir and that men, women from across age groups have been lining up and are 'marching for unity.'

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in order to ensure adequate security personnel are posted for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on 30th January at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function to be held on the 30th of January. I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar," the Congress president said in his letter to the home minister.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was earlier halted on Friday. This was after the Congress alleged 'very serious security lapses' as the march entered the Kashmir Valley.

The Yatra was called off on Wednesday as well due to poor weather and landslides. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7, will end in Srinagar on January 30 after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union Territories.

