A day after cancelling Bharat Jodo Yatra in Anantnag, Rahul Gandhi resumes foot-march from Awantipora | WATCH

A day after cancelling the foot-march in Anantnag district after the party alleged security lapse, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. Gandhi was joined by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and a large number of workers from her party as the march traversed through Awantipora on Saturday.

On Friday, the Congress and the Kashmir Police had locked horns over the security provided to Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra. While, the Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements by the Union Territory's administration "completely collapsed", the Kashmir Police reiterated that the 'security arrangement was completely in place'

On the allegation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said pressure on security resources due to the size of the crowd, larger than planned, may have created an impression of lack of security arrangements during the Rahul Gandhi-led march.

Owing to Friday's fiasco, stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the yatra, with security forces sealing off all roads leading to its starting point. Only authorised vehicles and reporters were allowed to reach the venue. There was also a three-layered security ring around Gandhi as part of the heightened security measures.

He is likely to be joined by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The former Congress chief resumed his walk at 9:20 am in his now-trademark white T-shirt, but wore a sleeveless jacket over it. On Monday, Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road here, following which a public rally at SK Stadium here for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

