Rahul Gandhi loses his cool allegedly over Jai Shri Ram chants, PM Modi slogans, Amit Malviya posts video

Follow us on Image Source : X Rahul Gandhi confronts the crowd during his yatra

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday posted a video clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X in which he claimed that Gandhi was seen losing his cool over a crowd chanting Jai Shri Ram and Modi-Modi slogans.

"Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence. If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya?," Malviya's post read.

Malviya's post came hours after Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that his car was attacked by the BJP workers during party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam's Sonitpur district.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa ’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh said, "The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main Yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack."

She said her party leaders informed the police and the Additional Superintendent of Police was at the location then. Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle were torn out and the attackers attempted to put a BJP flag on the vehicle, nearly breaking the rear glass, Singh added.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on its fourth day in the state, travelling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.

