Rahul Gandhi is non-serious, part-time politician: Pralhad Joshi

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised him and called the Wayanad MP a "non-serious, part-time politician".

"I have said this earlier too that Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously. He doesn't know about history or the future. India is emerging as a global leader for which every Indian should be proud of," Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Friday, lashed out at the Centre over the standoff with China. "Mr 56-inch is scared of China," Rahul Gandhi tweeted with a video clip that complied with the news reports detailing the events at borders with China.

The video, titled 'chronology samajhiye' (understand the chronology), is a compilation of news reports on the Indo-China military standoff that erupted in Eastern Ladakh on May 5 last year.

"Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious, part-time politician. Whenever there is a serious crisis, he goes out of the country. It is not worth reacting on his statements. It is the most childish and immature statement," the Prahlad Joshi further added.

(ANI Inputs)

