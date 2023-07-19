'Ma, epitome of grace under pressure,' writes Rahul Gandhi in Instagram post after flight emergency landing

Follow us on Image Source : RAHUL GANDHI INSTAGRAM Sonia Gandhi during emergency flight landing

Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure, wrote Rahul Gandhi in a post shared on Instagram appreciating her for her courage during a flights emergency landing.

Sonia Gandhi was seen wearing a oxygen mask during a flight's emergency landing when they were returning to Delhi after attending Opposition's unity meeting in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, a New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an "emergency" landing at the Bhopal airport, a police official said.

However, airport director Ramji Awasthi claimed, “It was a priority landing and not an emergency landing."

The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj airport.

He did not provide further details, but a Congress leader said a technical glitch led to the unscheduled touchdown.

On getting information about the development, senior Congress leaders, including Oza, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhary rushed to the airport and met the Gandhis in the lounge. They also enquired about their well-being.

“Both of them left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm,” she said.

