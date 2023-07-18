Rahul, Sonia Gandhi's flight makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul, Sonia Gandhi's flight makes emergency landing

Emergency Landing: Hours after attending the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi landed in Bhopal as their flight makes an emergency landing at the airport. As per the sources, the flight made an emergency landing due to bad weather. The mother and son duo were heading towards Delhi from Bengaluru after attending the crucial meeting in Bengaluru.

The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI. As per the updates, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will fly to Delhi on Wednesday at 9:30 am on IndiGo's flight. According to the Airport Authority, the pilot of the flight had asked for permission to make an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport.

"The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi makes an emergency landing in MP's Bhopal due to bad weather", said Bhopal police.

Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM. “We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

