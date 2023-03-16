Rahul Gandhi corrected by Jairam Ramesh mid-speech over his statement 'unfortunately I'm an MP' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the government after he was not able to speak in the Parliament saying if the Indian democracy was functioning, then he would have been allowed to speak. Addressing a presser, the former Congress president once again questioned the government over the Adani row and relationship between PM Modi and the businessman.

However, when Rahul Gandhi was addressing the presser, he was corrected by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh over one of his statements.

According to a tweet shared by BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was seen on camera correcting Rahul Gandhi over one of his statement, "Unfortunately I am a Member of Parliament (MP) and I am hopeful I will be allowed to speak in Parliament."

Correcting the gaffe made by Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh told the Waynad MP that by saying "...unfortunately I am a Member of Parliament... they can make a joke on it saying it's unfortunate for you".

Soon after this, Rahul Gandhi corrected his statement and said, "I want to make it clear... unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament and as the allegation has been made in Parliament..."

BJP leader Sambit Patra also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and shared the video saying, "After all, how much and for how long will you teach?"

Earlier during the day, Gandhi came to the Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him to speak in the Lok Sabha.

"So, if Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. So, actually what you are seeing, is a test of Indian democracy," he said.

"After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that Member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to shut up? That’s what the real question in front of this country is right now," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi said he told the LS Speaker that people from the BJP have made allegations against him and as a Member of Parliament, it is his democratic right to speak.

He said Birla was "non-committal" on this and just smiled. He also expressed hope that he will be allowed to speak tomorrow in Parliament even though he is unsure.

Claiming that the whole controversy (creation) was about distraction, Gandhi alleged that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "scared" over the Adani issue and that is why they have "prepared this whole tamasha" to distract.

The former Congress chief also did not take any questions from the media and said he would like to first place his statement on the floor of the house and after that, he will be happy to have any discussion.

"I went to Parliament this morning with the idea of putting (forward) what I have said or what I feel on the floor of the House. Four ministers have raised allegations against me in Parliament House, it is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House," the former Congress chief said.

