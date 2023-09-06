Rahul Gandhi leaves for week-long Europe tour, will address EU Parliamnetarians, Indian diaspora: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : @RAHULGANDHI/TWITTER Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour, sources said adding he will hold multiple meetings with Indian diaspora and European Union lawyers. Interestingly, his tour details come at a time when New Delhi is scheduled to hold a much-anticipated G20 Summit in the national capital where the leaders from the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China and others will mark their presence.

Check tour details

According to the sources, he will meet MPs of Europe in Brussels on September 7, Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. (local time) and then hold a meeting with civil society at 7:30 p.m., where he will have dinner with non-Indian residents (NRIs) at around 11.30 p.m. The sources also said he will also address a presser at 8:30 p.m.

On September 8, Friday, Rahul will have breakfast with the businessmen in Brussels and then hold a meeting with top industrialists at around 9:30 a.m. Later in the day, he will hold two press conferences-- one in Brussels and another in Paris.

Meanwhile, on September 9, Saturday, the Congress leader will meet French parliamentarians in Paris and then hold an interaction with university students. The sources said the leader will reach Holland on September 10, Sunday, where he will address students at Leiden University.

Further, on Monday, Rahul will travel to Norway, where he is scheduled to meet parliamentarians and later hold a meeting with students from Oslo University, sources claimed. On September 13, Wednesday, he will return to India.

Rahul will miss the first anniversary of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

It is worth mentioning that Rahul's tour also coincides with the first anniversary of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (September 7). Congress, which wants to make the event a grand success, has announced to hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on Thursday evening to commemorate the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Congress general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra had an electrifying effect all over in India on our cadre and added the party will launch 722 Bharat Jodo Yatras in each of the districts."

"To celebrate the anniversary of the monumental feat accomplished by Rahul Gandhi ji and thousands of Congress workers, we will be holding a Bharat Jodo Yatra in every district on September 7. Each yatra will culminate in a Bharat Jodo Rally in the district," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

