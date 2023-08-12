Rahul Gandhi to visit Europe in September, will meet EU lawmakers, Indian diaspora

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi foreign visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a visit to Europe starting September 7 to 11 where he will meet the Indian diaspora, sources said on Saturday (August 12).

Rahul Gandhi will visit France’s Paris where he will meet the Indian diaspora and address them.

The Congress leader will also visit Norway and Belgium where he will visit European Union Parliament in Brussels. He will meet the EU lawmakers.

He is likely to address the Indian Diaspora in Belgium.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first foreign visit after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership on August 7.

Rahul had previously embarked on a 10-day United States visit in May this year.

He had visited San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York during his US tour in which he interacted with the Indian diaspora, lawmakers and others.

Controversy of Rahul's foreign visits

Rahul Gandhi’s recent foreign visits have sparked a row in India as the BJP accused him of toeing an “anti-India” line on foreign soil.

“Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India. We are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy-- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around-- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” Rahul had said in a lecture at Cambridge University, UK earlier this year.

The BJP accused Rahul of tarnishing the country's image on foreign soil.

