 
'Pray for your quick recovery': PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi after Congress leader tests Covid positive

After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2021 16:46 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested Covid positive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Rahul Gandhi a speedy recovery after the Congress leader tested Covid positive. 

"I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji," PM Modi said in his tweet. 

Earlier, the former Congress president shared information regarding his health on social media and asked people to follow Covid guidelines. 

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he tweeted. 

Congress leader P Chidambaram wished him speedy recovery: "Learned that Mr Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government should transfer money into the accounts of the migrants who are compelled to go back home due to the lockdown and pandemic. 

He tweeted in Hindi, "Migrants are again moving back, so this is the responsibility of the Union government to transfer money to their accounts. Will the government, which is blaming the public for the spread of the Covid, take such a public supportive step."

