Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19; says 'experiencing mild symptoms'

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2021 15:37 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by Gandhi through his official Twitter handle, where he wrote he is experiencing mild symptoms. 

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he added. 

A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-19. Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

