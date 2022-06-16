Radha Iyengar Plumb joins list of Indian-Americans to be named for key position under Biden administration

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RADHA IYENGAR PLUMB Biden nominates Indian-American security expert Radha Iyengar to top Pentagon position

Highlights Radha Iyengar Plumb is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense

Earlier, Plumb was the Director of Research and Insights for Trust and Safety at Google

She has also previously served as the Global Head of Policy Analysis at Facebook

Radha Iyengar Plumb, an Indian-American security expert, was nominated to a top Pentagon position by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. According to the details, Plumb, who is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, has been nominated to the post of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

Prior to her appointment as Chief of Staff, Plumb was the Director of Research and Insights for Trust and Safety at Google, leading their cross-functional teams on business analytics, data science and technical research.

She has also previously served as the Global Head of Policy Analysis at Facebook, where she focused on high-risk/high-harm safety and critical international security issues.

Plumb was also a senior economist at RAND Corporation where she focused on improving the measurement and evaluation of readiness and security efforts across the Department of Defense.

She has also held a number of senior staff positions on national security issues at the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and the White House National Security Council.

At the outset of her career, Plumb was an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and did her postdoctoral work at Harvard. She received her Ph.D. and MS in Economics from Princeton University and holds a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In her Linkedin profile, she describes herself as an experienced leader with deep technical analytic skills and a demonstrated history of working in the government, academia, and industry. Skilled in policy research, econometrics, trust and safety issues, and project management.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Indian American Congressman advocates for US providing more strategic arms to India

Latest India News