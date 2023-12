Watch video: Winter Session begins with huge applause for PM Modi in Lok Sabha after BJP's big win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leaders while greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the entry gate of Parliament.

Ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, got an arousing welcome as he entered the Upper House after securing the victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Notably, the Saffron party has secured a majority in three major Hindi-speaking states-- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh-- on Sunday.

Don't vent frustration: PM Modi

Earlier today, the Prime Minister urged the opposition not to vent its frustration about the assembly polls defeat inside the House and move forward leaving behind the "negativity" of the last nine years.

He said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the Winter Session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.

"If I speak on the basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its views towards them," he said.

"A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in opposition," he said.

"Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment," he said.

BJP leads in Assembly Elections

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to uproar by Opposition

Latest India News