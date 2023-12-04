Parliament winter session 2023 LIVE: BJP's post-election triumph sets stage for confrontation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament winter session 2023 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Buoyed by their recent victory in the assembly elections, an assertive BJP gears up to challenge the Congress-led opposition in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The key focus is on the tabling of a report recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, adding tension to political dynamics. In preparation, leaders of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc convenes to strategize against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both within Parliament and on the electoral front. The Congress, facing a resounding defeat in Madhya Pradesh but securing a win in Telangana, regroups to counter the ruling party's momentum.

Amidst this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi warns of consequences if the opposition disrupts Parliamentary proceedings. The government outlines an ambitious legislative agenda, including bills to replace colonial-era criminal laws and establish a framework for appointing election commissioners.

Tensions rise as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) insists on a debate on the Ethics Committee report, setting the stage for a contentious session. Opposition leaders demand discussions on key issues, such as the situation in Manipur, rising inflation, and concerns about the "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi underscores the government's willingness for discussions but emphasizes the need for a conducive atmosphere for productive debates in the House. The Winter Session promises to be a battleground of political strategies and legislative priorities.

