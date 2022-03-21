Pushkar Singh Dhami to stay as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, swearing-in likely on March 23

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Highlights BJP announced Uttarakhand's caretaker CM Pushkar Dhami has been elected as legislature party leader.

According to reports, the new Chief Minister will take oath on March 23.

Dhami, however, lost polls from Khatima seat, a seat he had been winning since 2012.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that Uttarakhand's caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the legislature party leader. The decision was taken during the legislature party meeting in Dehradun in the presence of Unions Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi and party MP Meenakshi Leki.

"Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress," Rajnath Singh told reporters.

According to reports, the new Chief Minister will take oath on March 23.

Dhami assumed the CM's office on July 4 last year, succeeding Tirath Singh Rawat. The BJP contested the Assembly elections under Dhami's leadership and secured a comfortable majority in the 70-member House, winning 47 seats.

Dhami, however, lost polls from Khatima seat, a seat he had been winning since 2012. He lost to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Also Read | Newly-elected Uttarakhand MLAs take oath, CM name to be announced by evening

Latest India News