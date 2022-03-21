Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath today, CM name to be announced thereafter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand, Goa CM names likely to be announced today

The newly-elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take the oath of office at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun today. After this, the name of Uttarakhand's CM pick will be announced today by evening. All newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly in Uttarakhand will take oath at 11 am in Vidhan Sabha.

The name of the next chief minister of Uttarakhand will be announced at the Legislative Party meeting scheduled to take place in the evening after the swearing ceremony. "The meeting of Legislative Party will be held in the evening. Thereafter, the Chief Minister's name will be announced," said Madan Kaushik, BJP chief, Uttarakhand.

Pro-tem Speaker in the Uttarakhand Assembly Bansidhar Bhagat and Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmit Singh had also confirmed on Sunday that the MLAs would take their oath today.

Meanwhile, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at his residence in the national capital to discuss government formation.

Uttarakhand acting CM Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

