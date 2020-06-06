Image Source : FILE Punjab Unlock 1.0 fresh guidelines: What's reopening from June 8 and things you need to know

No trying out clothes in shopping malls, no dine-in at restaurants and no 'prasad' or 'langar' at places of worship when they reopen on June 8, the Punjab government has mandated in its guidelines issued on Saturday.

The guidelines also provide for a token-based entry to malls, while allowing religious places to remain open between 5 am and 8 pm.

There shall be no distribution of 'prasad', food or serving 'langar' at the places of worship, according to the guidelines issued for shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship which have been allowed to open from June 8.

Mall visitors are required to have COVA app on their mobile phones.

However, a family can be allowed to enter a mall if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone, the guidelines said.

COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other government advisories.

The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls. A token system for entry will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for which a visitor can stay inside a shopping mall, it said.

"The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of six-feet distance," it added.

With the management being responsible for ensuring maximum capacity of the mall, not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall, the guidelines said.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of differently-abled person or medical emergency.

"Trial of clothing/accessories shall not be permitted," according to the guidelines for shopping malls.

Restaurants or food courts in any of the malls shall not operate except for take away or home delivery, it said.

For hotels and other hospitality units, the hotel restaurants will remain closed and food will be served only in the rooms of guests.

The management of hotels will make adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene.

In case of religious places, the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

"The worship time should stagger in smaller groups," according to the guidelines.

At restaurants, there will be no dine-in facility till further orders, as per the guidelines. "The situation shall be reviewed on June 15," it said.

These guidelines have been issued to all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs by the home department.

