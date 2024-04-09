'Bromance moment': Sanjay Singh-Bhagwant Mann can't keep calm as they meet after long

Follow us on Image Source : @AAPPUNJAB AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet in Chandigarh.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released from Delhi's Tihar jail a few days ago after getting bail in the excise case, visited Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. It was Sanjay Singh's first visit to Punjab after being released from jail.

Upon reaching Bhagwant Mann's residence, the two AAP leaders shared a warm hug while Sanjay Singh was also seen lifting the chief minister in a 'brotherly' gesture. The Rajya Sabha MP also blessed Mann's daughter.

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann to discuss AAP's election strategy

The two AAP leaders along with others including party MLAs will be discussing the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

After Kejriwal's arrest, the responsibility of AAP's campaigning has dropped down to Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Atishis, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders.

The two key top leaders of the AAP -- Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia -- are lodged in Tihar jail, in the excise case.

AAP is primarily focussing on Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat and some more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's wife Sunita has also become active as she is reading out Kejriwal's messages to its workers, and people of Delhi, in regular video meetings. On March 31, she was also present at Opposition's unity rally against Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

