AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj meets TMC leaders detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside EC office

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Derek O'Brien, were detained by the Delhi Police on Monday while they were staging a dharna outside the Election Commission's (EC) office, demanding that the chiefs of the CBI, NIA, ED and income-tax department be changed. However, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the TMC leaders refused to leave the premises, even after they were asked to leave.

"We have relieved them. We have told them to go, but TMC leaders themselves did not go," Delhi Police said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, in solidarity, also reached the Mandir Marg station to meet Derek O'Brien and alleged that the 'institutional organisations' are being used to destroy the Opposition. "MCC is implemented in the country. All agencies and government functioning should come under neutral EC, but the way ED & NIA raids are being done on opposition leaders shows that the Central government wants to silence the opposition in this Lok Sabha elections."

"TMC MPs and elected representatives are detained at a police station in New Delhi. Their demand is that the four agencies - ED, CBI, I-T & NIA- which have caused 'tandav', their heads should be changed....BJP did a demonstration in CP, who gave permission for it? They were not arrested. Was a case registered against Virendraa Sachdeva?...We stand with Trinamool Congress," Bharadwaj said.