  2. News
  3. India
Punjab Police arrests key operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, one played role in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder

Both of them have a criminal history with several criminal cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and arms act registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Chandigarh Published on: February 03, 2024 18:49 IST
Image Source : ANI Punjab Police arrests operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

In a major development, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has arrested two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. The duo were identified as Mandeep Singh and Jatinder Singh. Both of them have a criminal history with several criminal cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and arms act registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Accused Mandeep had provided hideouts to the accused involved in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder and also helped in the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017, he said.

Punjab's AGTF arrested the individuals and also recovered two pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were tasked to carry out target killings of rival gangsters by their foreign-based handlers.

Punjab police are fully committed to destroying the organised criminal network as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, posted the official on X.

(With ANI inputs)

