  Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to personal reasons, other commitments

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to personal reasons, other commitments

In his official letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab as well as the Union territory of Chandigarh.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2024 15:08 IST
Banwarilal Purohit at the Parliament House complex during
Image Source : PTI Banwarilal Purohit at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit resigned due to 'personal reasons and certain other commitments', PTI reported on Saturday.

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh.

Please accept the same and oblige," Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

Purohit had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Their meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

More to follow...

