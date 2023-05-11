Punjab: Another blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar, 3rd in a week; 5 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: Loud sound heard near Amritsar Golden Temple

Amritsar: Another low-intensity blast was reported near the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday. Punjab Police have arrested five people in connection with the Amritsar blast. A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar at around 12:15-12:30 am. It is the third explosion in Amritsar within a week.

The five arrested accused had allegedly planned the explosion, Punjab Police sources told ANI. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace in the area, they added. "Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly," Punjab police sources told ANI.

"Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested," said the Director General of Punjab Police said.

A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the spot.

The loud sound was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest 'sarai' (lodge). The Police personnel and forensic team members are at the spot and probe is underway.

‘Possibility that it could be another explosion’

Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out." "The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on," he added.

In a video, it can be seen chaos and cops near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Third blast in Amritsar within a week

Earlier, two blasts rocked the city in nearly 24 hours. The first blast happened on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple on the night of May 6. A person was injured during the blast and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged. The second explosion took place on the morning of May 8 and one more person was reported injured. The explosion took place after an unidentified person hung the explosive substance, a bomb, with a thread from the Heritage Street parking lot.

(With ANI inputs)

