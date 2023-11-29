Punjab: Two wanted gangsters killed in encounter as police rescue kidnapped man

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two gangsters were killed in the cross-firing

The Punjab Police officials on Wednesday killed two wanted gangsters who were involved in the Ludhiana hosiery businessman kidnapping case. A police personnel got injured in the encounter. 7 accused had kidnapped a man namely Sambhav Jain. The police rescued him after the gunfight.

Two accused - Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi were killed in cross-firing with the Police, they added.

"Today on 29-11-23 around 05:50 pm the police party of CIA-1 Ludhiana Commisionerate while chasing the accused Sanjeev Kumar (alias Sanju) Bahman and Shubham Gopi entered into cross-firing. As a result of cross-firing, the above have reportedly died," a statement released by the police read.

The police also succeeded in arresting five accused - Jatin, Premjit, Aditya Sharma, Mantosh and Mandeep.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR on November 18, Under Sections 307, 364 A, 379 B2, 148, 148 IPC and 25,54,59 Arms Act of IPC.

