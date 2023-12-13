Punjab: Gangster Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky killed in cross-firing in Ludhiana

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gangster Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Machhiwara (in Punjab), was killed in cross-firing after he opened fire while being chased by CIA team of Ludhiana Police.

"Police was trying to trace this gang for a long time. They committed several crimes, shot many people and looted them. Three members of the gang have already been arrested and the fourth one - Sukhdev alias Vicky - was being chased by the police. When the police tried to arrest him, he opened fire in which an ASI was injured. He was neutralised in cross-firing," Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal informed.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the criminal named Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky was facing more than 20 cases. Chahal added that Vicky was killed in the exchange of fire while an assistant-sub inspector was injured in the encounter.

The criminal was also involved in injuring a chemist shop owner after robbing Rs 1.30 lakh from him a few days ago, police said. Three of his associates have already been arrested, they said. The police had last month killed two gangsters in an encounter near Sahnewal.

Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, the main shooter of gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, who is based abroad, and terrorist Harvinder Rinda, was involved in six murder cases, said Sandeep Goel, Assistant Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Karanjit Singh was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Wing, Jalandhar from the city outskirts on November 30.

Subsequently, he was brought on a production warrant in a metro plaza firing case, in which he along with his two associates attempted to kill one person on July 21.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that based on disclosures made by Singh, an AGTF team took him to a deserted building in the Peermuchalla area where he claimed to have hidden a Chinese pistol suspected to have been used in the metro plaza firing incident.

The AGTF team recovered a China-made. 30 calibre pistol and five live cartridges from the building, he said. Meanwhile, Singh tried to escape from custody by pushing a police official. The AGTF team initially fired a warning shot but Singh did not stop, according to police.

AIG Goel said Singh is a "cold-blooded murderer" and the AGTF team opened fire at him in view of public safety. He sustained bullet injuries in both his legs and was taken to a local hospital, the officer said.

DGP Yadav said an AGTF official was also injured in the incident.

Goel said a fresh case has been registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Dhakoli police station.

