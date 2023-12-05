Punjab: Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's aide arrested at Amritsar airport

Follow us on Image Source : X/DGPPUNJABPOLICE Punjab Police arrested Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's associate in Amritsar.

In a significant development, Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an associate of deceased Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode from Amritsar airport. The arrested Khalistani terrorist has been identified as Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi who was allegedly involved in terror funding and other nefarious activities.

According to police officials, Dhadi was nabbed when he was trying to board a flight to the UK on a fake passport. "In a major breakthrough, SSOC (State Special Operation Cell) Amritsar has arrested UK based, Paramjit Singh Dhadi from the airport," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on 'X'.

Who is Paramjit Singh?

An associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit ISYF, Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in Punjab," he added.

In a statement, The DGP said the SSOC Amritsar busted terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module with the arrest made at the Amritsar airport.

"Paramjit Singh, a British Citizen and a founder member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), was initially involved in terror activities in Punjab in the early 90s and was later arrested in 2003 and convicted in cases pertaining to terrorist activities," the DGP said.

"After the completion of his sentence, the accused returned to the UK but continued his activities in ISYF by working as a motivator, recruiter and fundraiser for the organisation in the UK and other European countries," he said.

'Major blow to terror module'

The police chief termed Singh's arrest as a "major blow" to the terror module attempting to disturb peace in the region. He also said that an investigation is underway to find and expose the terrorist network.

Rode, a designated terrorist under Indian law, died recently in Pakistan, where he had taken refuge after his uncle Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed in 1984 during an army action.

The self-styled chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Front was an accused in various cases and had a Red Corner notice issued by Interpol at the request of India.

He also headed the banned terror group International Sikh Youth Federation.

