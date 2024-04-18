Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Punjab: Five labourers buried under debris after two-storey house collapses in Rupnagar, rescue work on

Punjab: Five labourers buried under debris after two-storey house collapses in Rupnagar, rescue work on

Punjab news: District officials and fire brigade officers were at the spot for rescue work. Later, ITBP police, NDRF and SDRF teams were also called for relief work.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Rupnagar Updated on: April 18, 2024 21:09 IST
Punjab news, Punjab Five labourers buried under debris two storey house collapses, Rupnagar rescue o
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Punjab: Five labourers buried under debris after two-storey house collapses in Rupnagar, rescue operation underway.

Punjab news: Five labourers were buried under the lanter of a two-storey house that suddenly collapsed while the workers were working on jacking up the lanter in Preet Colony of Rupnagar, Punjab. District officials and fire brigade officers were at the spot for rescue work. Later, ITBP police, NDRF and SDRF teams were also called for relief work.

Rupnagar DC, Preeti Yadav said, "We have the information that 5 labourers are buried under the lanter. People's safety is important and hence technical experts are at work. About the incident, the proper inquiry will be done. We are providing NDRF, SDRF and ITBP teams with all the equipment they need. We have vacated the neighbours and asked them not to panic and to cooperate with us in the rescue work."

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Two killed, 17 injured after building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Five children, cook injured after roof collapses in Palani hostel

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement