Punjab: Five labourers buried under debris after two-storey house collapses in Rupnagar, rescue work on

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Punjab: Five labourers buried under debris after two-storey house collapses in Rupnagar, rescue operation underway.

Punjab news: Five labourers were buried under the lanter of a two-storey house that suddenly collapsed while the workers were working on jacking up the lanter in Preet Colony of Rupnagar, Punjab. District officials and fire brigade officers were at the spot for rescue work. Later, ITBP police, NDRF and SDRF teams were also called for relief work.

Rupnagar DC, Preeti Yadav said, "We have the information that 5 labourers are buried under the lanter. People's safety is important and hence technical experts are at work. About the incident, the proper inquiry will be done. We are providing NDRF, SDRF and ITBP teams with all the equipment they need. We have vacated the neighbours and asked them not to panic and to cooperate with us in the rescue work."

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Five children, cook injured after roof collapses in Palani hostel