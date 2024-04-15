Two killed, 17 injured after building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Building collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar leaves 2 dead

In a tragic incident, at least two were killed and 17 injured after the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Muzaffarnagar's district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Talda village under the Jasnath police station limits when the roof of an under-construction house suddenly collapsed, trapping at least 19 labourers working there.

The police said the incident happened when the labourers were working inside the under-construction house.

While two labourers identified as Mohit (30) and Piyush (28) were declared dead, 17 were admitted to a hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

