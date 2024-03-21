Delhi: Two workers killed, one critically injured as old-construction building collapses in Welcome region

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The rescue officials present at the spot after the incident.

In a tragic incident, at least two workers were killed and one sustained injury on Thursday after a two-storey old construction building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome region. According to the police, the deceased workers were identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20). The incident occurred at around 2:16 am in Kabir Nagar area, they added.

What did the Police say?

Speaking about the incident, North East DCP Joy Tirkey said Arshad and Tauhid were declared dead at GTB Hospital while another worker Rehan is critical and is being treated. "We received a call regarding a building collapse and the team reached the spot. Three workers were buried under the debris," Fire officer Anoop told news agency ANI.

Rescue team at the spot

The morning visuals of the incident site have also surfaced wherein a team of rescue officials can be seen removing the debris. The first floor of the building was vacant at the time of the incident, while the ground floor was being used for jeans cutting, the official said. The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are currently underway to locate him. Legal action will be taken in the matter, the official added.

Further details are awaited.

