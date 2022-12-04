Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@DGPPUNJABPOLICE Punjab: Drone with 3 kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

Drone seized in Punjab: The Security personnel recovered a drone along with three kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

According to reports, the recovery was made in an operation which was jointly carried out by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force.

"Carrying on the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 kg heroin during a search in an area of PS Valtoha, Tarn Taran," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on Twitter.

This comes a day after the BSF seized about 25 kg of heroin, which was airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the Fazilka district.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police had said.

On Monday, two Pakistani drones, carrying around 10 kg of heroin, were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

On Wednesday, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra in Tarn Taran.

Earlier in November too, the BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone after it crossed the international border near Amritsar. The BSF also recovered a polythene bag full of suspected items attached to the base of the hexacopter in a partially damaged shape.

(With inputs from PTI)

