Punjab: Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border, 3rd such incident in last 3 days

A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with 5 kg of heroin, police said on Friday. The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force.

"Tarn Taran Police in a joint search operation with BSF have recovered a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology & packets containing heroin weighing 5 kg from fields near the Indo-Pak border," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

Just two days ago, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, thus foiling the cross-border drugs smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said on Tuesday. Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

In the first incident in Amritsar, a women squad of the BSF shot down a hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with six rotors, which was entering India from Pakistan with 3.11 kg of narcotics. Another hexacopter, carrying 6.6 kg heroin, was shot down near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district by the BSF troops, the officials said.

Last Friday too, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.

