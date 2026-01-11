Grok controversy: Social media platform X admits mistake, assures compliance with Indian laws on AI use The issue came to light after concerns were raised over the circulation of obscene and sexually explicit content on the social media platform X, including material allegedly generated or amplified through its AI tool, Grok.

New Delhi:

Social media platform X has acknowledged lapses in its content moderation practices and admitted its mistake, government sources said on Sunday (January 11). The company has assured authorities that it will operate strictly in accordance with Indian laws and regulations.

The action follows concerns over the circulation of obscene and sexually explicit content on the platform, some of which was reportedly generated or amplified through its AI tool, Grok. In response, X has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and deleted over 600 accounts.

X further said that it will not permit obscene imagery on the platform going forward, signaling a stricter approach to content moderation in India.

Govt had asked X for specific action

Earlier on January 7, the government had sought more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to its Grok AI and steps to prevent a repeat in future, sources said, adding that the response submitted by the firm, while detailed, was not adequate.

The move came after the Elon Musk-led social media platform made its submissions to the IT Ministry on the Centre's directive to crack down on the misuse of the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok for the creation of sexualised and obscene images of women.

Sources told news agency PTI that the IT Ministry has sought more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI and steps to prevent it in the future. The response submitted by X earlier on Wednesday was "detailed, but not adequate," they added.

Sources said that X has provided a detailed reply, stating that it respects Indian laws and all guidelines, and that India is a big market for the platform. In its response, it also outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading information and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.

The reply, while being detailed, missed crucial information, including specific steps that have been taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, they added.

Centre issues strict notice to Elon Musk-led X

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has delivered a strong reprimand to X for what it says is a failure to meet mandatory due diligence requirements under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021. The ministry has demanded that the platform submit an action taken report within 72 hours, detailing its compliance measures, the responsibilities fulfilled by its chief compliance officer and adherence to mandatory reporting norms under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

MeitY has voiced deep concern over reports that X's AI tool Grok is being used to generate obscene and sexually explicit content aimed at women. According to the ministry, users have manipulated the AI system to create synthetic images and videos in a degrading manner, raising serious questions about privacy violations and the dignity of women. Officials warned that such practices normalise harassment and severely compromise legal protections.

The ministry has instructed X to immediately review and overhaul Grok's technical safeguards and governance processes to prevent any creation or circulation of unlawful content. It also stressed the need for strict enforcement of user policies, including firm action such as suspension or termination of accounts found violating norms. The ministry directed that all offending content must be removed instantly without disturbing evidence.

Also Read: Grok controversy: X responds to Indian IT Ministry’s notice on sexually explicit deepfakes of women, children

Also Read: Centre issues strict notice to Elon Musk-led X over obscene, sexually explicit content on Grok AI