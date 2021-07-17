Punjab Congress infighting: Navjot Singh Sidhu softens stance after Sonia Gandhi, Rahul send out firm message

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Amritsar from his residence, in Patiala, Saturday, July 17.

After being reprimanded by Congress high command and party leader Rahul Gandhi, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has softened his stance on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, reports said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that the face of the party in Punjab is Captain Amarinder Singh and if there is any difference, it should be resolved internally.

Sources said only after getting this stern message, the former Punjab cabinet minister was seen holding a parley of meetings with many party leaders including state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who is said to be close to the CM.

Later he also met state Health Minister Balbir Sidhu and former Finance Minister of Punjab Lal Singh.

According to the formula, Navjot Singh Sidhu can be made Punjab Congress President and Santosh Chaudhary, who is an MP from Jalandhar, could be made the executive chairman. Along with this Vijay Indra Singla, another Hindu-faced cabinet minister close to Captain and Rahul Gandhi could also be made a co-executive chairman.

Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat met Amarinder Singh. Following his meet with Harish Rawat, the CM said, "Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. Reiterated that any decision of INC president will be acceptable to all."

Speaking on the same lines, Rawat too said, "Amarinder Singh reiterated that whatever decision will be taken by the Congress president, it will be honoured by him."

On Friday, Amarinder Singh had again expressed his apprehensions on the possible appointment of Sidhu as state party chief and wrote to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

In a strongly-worded letter, the bewildered CM alleged that the Congress high command was 'forcibly interfering' in the politics of the Punjab government and state party unit. He also added that she should understand the nuances of Punjab politics.

Captain Amarinder Singh also said that the situation in Punjab is not so favorable and in the days to come the party may have to bear the loss of interference and decisions being taken by the high command.

ALSO READ: Amid Congress infighting, Harish Rawat meets Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Mohali

ALSO READ: Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi: Congress high command 'forcibly interfering' in Punjab politics

Latest India News