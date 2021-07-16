Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi: Congress high command 'forcibly interfering' in Punjab politics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress interim president Si=onia Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday again expressed his apprehensions on the possible appointment of former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as state party chief and wrote to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

In a strongly-worded letter, the bewildered CM alleged that the Congress high command was 'forcibly interfering' in the politics of the Punjab government and state party unit. He also added that she should understand the nuances of Punjab politics.

Captain Amarinder Singh also said that the situation in Punjab is not so favorable and in the days to come the party may have to bear the loss of interference and decisions being taken by the high command.

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu earlier in the day met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat were also present during the meeting, sources said.

After the meeting, Rawat said Sonia Gandhi is yet to take a final decision on the issue and he will share it soon after it is done.

Asked whether a decision to appoint Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief has been made, Rawat said, "Who says this? I had come here to submit my report on Punjab to the Congress chief and as soon as a decision is taken by the Congress President, I will come and share it with you," Rawat said.

According to reports, in a bid to pacify Amarinder and work out a formula, Harish Rawat may visit Chandigarh on Saturday.

