Harish Rawat meets Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Mohali

Image Source : PTI Harish Rawat meets Capt Amarinder Singh in Mohali

AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat arrived in Mohali on Saturday, where he met Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The meeting between the two comes amid escalating tensions in the Punjab Congress unit. A day earlier, Amarinder had expressed his reservations to party president Sonia Gandhi on giving a key post to party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

There is intense speculation that the cricketer-turned politician may be appointed state Congress chief.

Rawat's visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder who is opposed to making Sidhu the party's state unit chief.

Sidhu, a former BJP MP, had joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. However, Amarinder Singh has expressed his displeasure over Sidhu being given a key post, said sources.

There is also talk of appointing two working presidents -- a Dalit and a Hindu face to balance the caste equations.

The names of minister Vijay Inder Singla and MP Santokh Chaudhary were doing the rounds for the post of working presidents.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is a Jat Sikh. Currently, Sunil Jakhar is the PPCC president.

Amid continued internal feud in the state unit of the Congress, Sidhu on Friday met party president Gandhi in Delhi.

