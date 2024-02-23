Punjab CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation, govt job to family of dead farmer Shubhkaran Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmer's protest

Punjab Chief Minister, in a compassionate gesture, has announced significant financial aid and employment support for the family of the late farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who tragically lost his life at the Khanauri border point.

"Whichever police personnel is responsible for Shubhkaran's death, action will be taken against him. Shubhkaran was not here for publicity, he came to ask for the rightful price for his agricultural produce. The Punjab govt stands with the farmers" Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said.

"They are trying to threaten us of President's rule. I am not scared of these threats, I would not let any more Shubhkarans die... My post doesn't matter to me so stop threatening. Think of Manipur and Nuh before threatening us... Haryana Police is more responsible for the deteriorating law and order. We are not causing them any trouble... I would again urge the central government to keep their ego aside and focus on the demands of the farmers..." he added.

Also read | Tractor march on February 26, kisan rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 14 as farmers protest set to intensify