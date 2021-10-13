Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets family of soldier killed in J&K's Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rupnagar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi carries the mortal remains of martyr Sepoy Gajjan Singh during his funeral, at Pachranda village

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday met the family of Sepoy Gajjan Singh, who was killed by terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Channi's visit to Kashmir came soon after he announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member of each of the bereaved families of the three soldiers who lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Taking to Twitter Channi said, "Paid condolences to Sepoy Gajjan Singh's family members at his village Pachrande in Nurpur Bedi, District Ropar, who sacrificed his life at the Poonch area of J&K while protecting the nation".

Earlier on Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Among the soldiers who lost their lives were--Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh, and Vaisakh H.

As per the statement issued by the Punjab CMO, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh of unit 4 Mech Infantry, ( 1 Sikh), hailed from Village Mana Talwandi in district Kapurthala and is survived by his wife Sardarni Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur.

Naik Mandeep Singh of 11 Sikhs, was from Village Chhatha Shira, near Ghanike Bangar (Aliwal to Fatehgarh churian road) in district Gurdaspur and he is survived by his wife Sardarni Mandeep Kaur and two sons who are three years and two months old respectively. Sepoy Gajjan Singh of 23 SIKH who belonged to Village Pachranda, Nurpur Bedi in District Ropar has married just four months ago and is survived by his wife Sardarni Harpreet Kaur.

Latest India News