Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • NIA arrests 4 terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu and Kashmir
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 2,07,653: Union Health Ministry
  • India's Covid tally rises to 3,40,01,743 with 15,823 new cases; 226 more fatalities push death toll to 4,51,189
  • Sensex rallies 337.41 pts to hit a fresh lifetime high of 60,621.72 in opening session; Nifty jumps 74.15 pts to 18,066.10
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. NIA arrests four terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu and Kashmir

NIA arrests four terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu and Kashmir

The NIA has arrested four terrorists linked to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed The Resistance Front (TRF).

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2021 10:40 IST
NIA arrests four terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV

NIA arrests four terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four terrorists linked to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed The Resistance Front (TRF). Earlier on Tuesday, the NIA had conducted raids at 16 locations across Jammu and Kashmir. The raids were conducted at locations in Shopian, Pulwama and Srinagar, in connection with a new case linked to the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various Tanzeems including TRF.

On Sunday, the agency had arrested two operatives of TRF in connection with its larger conspiracy probe against the outfit. They were identified as Tawseef Ahmed Wani, a resident of Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan, a resident of Anantnag.

TRF was created by the Pakistan Army, ISI in response to India’s abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Indian agencies claim that the outfit is an offshoot of LeT. TRF has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators have stated that the TRF is also behind the June 27 recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 5.5 kg, which was dropped using a drone in Jammu on June 27 in Bathindi (Jammu) as well as twin-drone based attacks at the Air Force Station in Satwari on the same day.

In the past few days, terrorists have killed civilians including prominent Kashmiri chemist ML Bindroo, Virinder Paswan (a vendor), and Mohammad Shafi. Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand (both teachers) were gunned down at a school in Srinagar. According to IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, a total of 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir in 2021. Out of the 28, five persons belonged to the local Hindu/Sikh community while two were non-local Hindu labourers. 

Terrorist handlers across the border have been frustrated by the successful operations against them and the elimination of many terrorists, which has led them to change their strategy and target civilians belonging to the minority communities, including women.

READ MORE: NIA raids various locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News