BJP leader Vijay Sampla, denied ticket from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, likely to join Congress, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Vijay Sampla with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Cabinet minister Vijay Sampla is reportedly upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was not denied a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Hoshiarpur constituency, sources said.

According to reports, Vijay Sampla may quit the saffron camp and joint the Congress party.

Polling in Punjab will be held in the seventh and last phase on June 1 on all 13 Lok Sabha seats.

Vijay Sampla served as Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes between 2021 to 2023.

He is a former Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014 to 2019 and a former member of parliament from Hoshiarpur.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces 4 Punjab candidates, Pawan Kumar Tinu to take on Channi in Jalandhar