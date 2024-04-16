Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces 4 Punjab candidates, Pawan Kumar Tinu to take on Channi in Jalandhar

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a constituent of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls in Punjab on its own.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chandigarh Updated on: April 16, 2024 12:10 IST
Charanjit Singh Channi and Pawan Kumar Tinu
Image Source : PTI/FILE Charanjit Singh Channi and Pawan Kumar Tinu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced four names of candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.  The ruling party in the state pitted Pawan Kumar Tinu to take on former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Jalandhar constituency. The announcement was made by party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

  • Ferozpur - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar
  • Gurdaspur -  Amansher Singh (Sherry Kalsi)
  • Jalandhar - Pawan Kumar Tinu
  • Ludhiana - Ashok Parashar Pappi

3 AAP MLAs fielded in Punjab

Besides Tinu, the Aam Aadmi Party named three party MLAs too Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana parliamentary seat. Brar represents the Muktsar assembly seat, Kalsi is a legislator from Batala seat while Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency.
 
Tinu left the Shiromani Akali Dal recently to join AAP. With this announcement, the AAP has declared candidates on all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab. 
 
The polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.
 
